Russian Protest Art Goes on View

'Art Riot' explores Russian protest art over the past 25 years — timely, in that this year marks the 100th anniversary of the Russian Revolution and many of the issues that artists face in post-communist Russia are comparable to those in 1917, particularly individual freedom versus political ideology.

The exhibition will feature performance artists Oleg Kulik, Pussy Riot, Pyotr Pavlensky, and Blue Noses, among others, and display various genres of protest art ranging from posters and slogans to video art, staged photography, and public performances.

Art Riot: Post-Soviet Actionism, November 16 - December 31, 2017, Saatchi Gallery, London



Pyotr Pavlensky





Pyotr Pavlensky





Pyotr Pavlensky





Pyotr Pavlensky





Pyotr Pavlensky





Pussy Riot





Oleg Kulik





Oleg Kulik





Oleg Kulik





Blue Noses