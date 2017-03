Like a crossbreed of Russian dating sites and the Facebook Squatting Slavs in Tracksuits comes the motherlode of all Eurasian gawker sites: Look at This Russian.

Without cumbersome credits or dates, the Instagram compiles the most compelling, if at times stereotypical, pics to emerge from the curious wonderland.

So kudos to the axe-wielding babushkas, Adidas-sporting squatters, vodka-guzzling bears, and cross-eyed Putin loyalists. Without them, the internet is nothing.