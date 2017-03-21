Shenkar College
Shenkar College

Shenkar Graduate Collections

by Lee Carter

Tel Aviv's Shenkar College — whose most famous student, Alber Elbaz, remains a devoted alumnus — is as much an engineering school as it is an art and design school.

The equal emphasis played out on the runway of its graduating fashion class during Tel Aviv Fashion Week as the university's bright young BAs presented a parade of engineered wizardry, the kind Israel is increasing known for. Leave couture to France; Israel is the land of high-tech...


Ifat Ezra


See Medem


Amir Shavit


Linor Kahalani


Danny Meriash


Dor Pitchon


Or Idelman


Hila Cohen


Omri Cohen


Osnat Tsfoni


Keshet Shapiro


Lia Fatal


Liron Sharvit


Maya Toledano


Nataf Hirshberg


Hadas Cohen


Ofir Ivgi


Gal Sasson


Tamar Iger


Yan Hodorovitch


Yanki Golian


Yuval Bar-Israel

  • Posted Mar 21, 2017




blog comments powered by Disqus
Mar 21, 2017 22:00:00

Sign up for our Email Newsletter,
“A Little Hint”

Daily
Weekly