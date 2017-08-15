The Emerging Print Artists of Brazil

Last month at Inspiramais, Brazil's leading fashion trade fair, we discovered the unusual works of twelve of the country's emerging print designers. Working in the theme of resistance, like artists everywhere, they came together in the +Prints project to express and protest modern tyranny using notions of ethnic diversity, colorful folklore, and bold embroidery.
Lucius Vilar, a consultant for Inspiramais and the trade group Assintecal, advised the brands in developing their prints. "The idea that inspired us most for summer 2019 is Latin America culture," he said. "Not only are we behind the slogans and prints of posters and clothes, but as a group, we seek inspiration in art, literature, and film. All the political changes and intolerance of today has led us to seek respect for our own unique blend of cultures."
Brand Têxtil
Dash Studio
Digitale Têxtil
Estudio Capim
Studio Graphique
Studio ICERtain
NIU Studio
Oficina Lamparina
Stampa Studio
Studio Aurum
Studio Soul
TexTrend
