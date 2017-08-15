The Emerging Print Artists of Brazil

Last month at Inspiramais, Brazil's leading fashion trade fair, we discovered the unusual works of twelve of the country's emerging print designers. Working in the theme of resistance, like artists everywhere, they came together in the +Prints project to express and protest modern tyranny using notions of ethnic diversity, colorful folklore, and bold embroidery.

Lucius Vilar, a consultant for Inspiramais and the trade group Assintecal, advised the brands in developing their prints. "The idea that inspired us most for summer 2019 is Latin America culture," he said. "Not only are we behind the slogans and prints of posters and clothes, but as a group, we seek inspiration in art, literature, and film. All the political changes and intolerance of today has led us to seek respect for our own unique blend of cultures."



Brand Têxtil



Brand Têxtil



Dash Studio



Dash Studio



Digitale Têxtil



Estudio Capim



Estudio Capim



Studio Graphique



Studio Graphique



Studio ICERtain



Studio ICERtain



NIU Studio



NIU Studio



Oficina Lamparina



Oficina Lamparina



Stampa Studio



Stampa Studio



Studio Aurum



Studio Aurum



Studio Soul



Studio Soul



TexTrend



TexTrend