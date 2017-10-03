Magical Thinking at Thom Browne

For his Paris women's debut in the charmed Hotel de Ville, New York (mostly men's) designer Thom Browne wholeheartedly embraced the magical allure of the City of Light. Using little more than latex and lace, he undertook one of the more memorable collections in a while, Paris or anywhere.

Browne stuffed the spring outing with fantastical elements derived from dreams and the occasional nightmare, complete with a giant mechanical unicorn that pranced out at show's end. For the less adventurous, Browne offered plenty of his familiar preppy and nautical fare, too.