A Traditional Sport Gets a New Look

To officiate his new tennis collection (as well as launch his first UK store, on Albemarle Street in London), Thom Browne hosted a traditional and very friendly tournament — complete with umpire and ball boys — in the shadow of the iconic concrete Golden Lane and Barbican Estates.

In the designer's signature shrunken silhouette, players wore navy-trimmed white blazers with racket-shaped gold buttons, cropped tailored trousers, pleated calf-length skirts, and of course terrycloth head and wristbands. In matching silhouettes, spectators wore white linen suits, oxford shirting, black ties with silver tie bars, and white suede brogues.

Following the tournament, naturally, everyone indulged in a British-style picnic of cucumber sandwiches and cakes.

At Thom Browne's new London store and Farfetch.com

Photos by Laurence Ellis