There is a Tumblr called Awesome People Hanging Out Together and it is the only celebrity worship we need...


Yoko Ono, Andy Warhol, John Lennon


Debbie Harry, Andy Warhol


David Grohl, RuPaul, Frances Bean Cobain, Kurt Cobain


Andy Warhol, Salvador Dalí


Coco Chanel, Salvador Dalí


Patrick Stewart, Elmo, Ian McKellen


Frida Kahlo, Josephine Baker


Dolly Parton, Keith Haring


Michael Jackson, Mr. T


Yves Saint Laurent, Karl Lagerfeld


Brigitte Bardot, Jane Birkin


Brigitte Bardot, Sean Connery


Drew Barrymore, Billy Idol


Aretha Franklin, Annie Lennox


Brady Bunch, Jackson Five


Elvis Presley, Sophia Loren


Mother Teresa, Princess Diana


David Bowie, Elizabeth Taylor


Patti Smith, William Burroughs


Chuck Berry, Lorde


Divine, John Waters


Eartha Kitt, James Dean


Edith Piaf, Django Reinhardt


Harvey Milk, Jane Fonda


Prince, Muhammad Ali


Susan Sarandon, David Bowie


Leonard Nimoy (as Spock), John Lennon


Marc Jacobs, Wes Anderson


Marlene Dietrich, Amelia Earhart


Paul Newman, Clint Eastwood 


Sammy David Jr, Martin Luther King


Shaquille O'Neal, Bill Gates

