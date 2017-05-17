There is a Tumblr called Awesome People Hanging Out Together and it is the only celebrity worship we need...
Yoko Ono, Andy Warhol, John Lennon
Debbie Harry, Andy Warhol
David Grohl, RuPaul, Frances Bean Cobain, Kurt Cobain
Andy Warhol, Salvador Dalí
Coco Chanel, Salvador Dalí
Patrick Stewart, Elmo, Ian McKellen
Frida Kahlo, Josephine Baker
Dolly Parton, Keith Haring
Michael Jackson, Mr. T
Yves Saint Laurent, Karl Lagerfeld
Brigitte Bardot, Jane Birkin
Brigitte Bardot, Sean Connery
Drew Barrymore, Billy Idol
Aretha Franklin, Annie Lennox
Brady Bunch, Jackson Five
Elvis Presley, Sophia Loren
Mother Teresa, Princess Diana
David Bowie, Elizabeth Taylor
Patti Smith, William Burroughs
Chuck Berry, Lorde
Divine, John Waters
Eartha Kitt, James Dean
Edith Piaf, Django Reinhardt
Harvey Milk, Jane Fonda
Prince, Muhammad Ali
Susan Sarandon, David Bowie
Leonard Nimoy (as Spock), John Lennon
Marc Jacobs, Wes Anderson
Marlene Dietrich, Amelia Earhart
Paul Newman, Clint Eastwood
Sammy David Jr, Martin Luther King
Shaquille O'Neal, Bill Gates