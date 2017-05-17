There is a Tumblr called Awesome People Hanging Out Together and it is the only celebrity worship we need...



Yoko Ono, Andy Warhol, John Lennon



Debbie Harry, Andy Warhol



David Grohl, RuPaul, Frances Bean Cobain, Kurt Cobain



Andy Warhol, Salvador Dalí



Coco Chanel, Salvador Dalí



Patrick Stewart, Elmo, Ian McKellen



Frida Kahlo, Josephine Baker



Dolly Parton, Keith Haring



Michael Jackson, Mr. T



Yves Saint Laurent, Karl Lagerfeld



Brigitte Bardot, Jane Birkin



Brigitte Bardot, Sean Connery



Drew Barrymore, Billy Idol



Aretha Franklin, Annie Lennox



Brady Bunch, Jackson Five



Elvis Presley, Sophia Loren



Mother Teresa, Princess Diana



David Bowie, Elizabeth Taylor



Patti Smith, William Burroughs



Chuck Berry, Lorde



Divine, John Waters



Eartha Kitt, James Dean



Edith Piaf, Django Reinhardt



Harvey Milk, Jane Fonda



Prince, Muhammad Ali



Susan Sarandon, David Bowie



Leonard Nimoy (as Spock), John Lennon



Marc Jacobs, Wes Anderson



Marlene Dietrich, Amelia Earhart



Paul Newman, Clint Eastwood



Sammy David Jr, Martin Luther King



Shaquille O'Neal, Bill Gates