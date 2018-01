For Fall, Walter Van Beirendonck again plunged the fetishistic, crypto-sexual realm of human behavior. The Belgian men's designer fitted holes at the nipples and crotch of assorted leather and latex jackets worn by waifish, Bowie-esque models. Elsewhere he spelled out sexual positions — i.e. Top, Bottom — and the word Pig, a label loaded with meaning among some circles. To be sure, this was an embrace of hard-core hedonism and erotic unorthodoxy in a neo-prudish age.