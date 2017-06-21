Walter Van Beirendonck, spring 2018
Walter Van Beirendonck, spring 2018

When Ziggy Met Pablo: Walter Van Beirendonck Spring 2018

Walter Van Beirendonck staged his spring men's collection today in Paris. Always a bit cryptographic in meaning, the show can perhaps best be described as a little bit Ziggy (Stardust) and a little bit Pablo (Picasso)...

  • Posted Jun 21, 2017




blog comments powered by Disqus
Jun 21, 2017 22:20:00

Sign up for our Email Newsletter,
“A Little Hint”

Daily
Weekly