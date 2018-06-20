Walter Van Beirendonck, spring 2019
Walter Van Beirendonck, spring 2019

Peace of Work

National-flag patterning, peace signs, and more cryptic symbols, mixed with war-painted faces and skeletal cutouts, seemed to warn against nationalistic fervor at Walter Van Beirendonck, a recurring motif with the Belgian designer...

  • Posted Jun 20, 2018




blog comments powered by Disqus
Jun 20, 2018 16:10:00

Sign up for our Email Newsletter,
“A Little Hint”

Daily
Weekly