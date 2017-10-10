Fans of fashion's most enigmatic house, Maison Margiela, are about to get a shade closer to the heart and mind of the ultra-reclusive, now-retired founder, who thought of the house in collective terms. In two weeks, the documentary We Margiela will premiere in the same space, the Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen in Rotterdam, where the label held its first museum exhibition 20 years ago.

The new film — made by the Rotterdam-based Mint Film Office — promises to explore the origins of Maison Margiela, with members of the collective opening up about brand philosophies and creative methodologies. Along with loads of archival footage, the recently departed and influential co-founder, Jenny Meirens, was interviewed on camera for the first and only time. A host of designers, models, factory workers, and other collaborators intimately involved with the line from the ‘90s to the early aughts are also interviewed.

But while it promises to tell the "untold and intimate story" of the house and its founder — from its inception in 1988 until 2009, when Margiela quietly departed — himself himself is not expected to make any sort of reveal, opting instead to bask in his hard-earned anonymity.

Watch the trailer below. Premiering in full on October 22, 2017, at Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen, Rotterdam, Netherlands