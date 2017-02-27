An Artist Gives Back

Spanish photographer Ana Hell harbors a penchant for the absurd and surreal. She molds and plays with bodies as if they were her canvas.

In her ongoing Secret Friends project — taken all over the world, from Berlin to Havana — she pokes fun at everyday life by literally bending reality, manipulating bodies to give the illusion of gremlin-like creatures. Her subjects are doubled over, faces drawn on their backs and topped with wigs, creating strange shapes with their spines and ribs and finding humor in quotidian life.