They're intended to shock, and shock they do. Here, our WTF picks from the London men's shows...



Edward Crutchley



Edward Crutchley



Art School (MAN)



Art School (MAN)



Rotterdean Bazaat (MAN)



Rotterdean Bazaat (MAN)



Craig Green



Craig Green



Astrid Andersen



Astrid Andersen



Vivienne Westwood



Vivienne Westwood



KTZ



KTZ



Lou Dalton



Lou Dalton



Loverboy by Charles Jeffrey



Loverboy by Charles Jeffrey



A Cold Wall



A Cold Wall