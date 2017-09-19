WTF Looks from London Spring 2018

They're intended to shock, and shock they do. Here, our WTF picks from the London spring shows...
Gareth Pugh
Gareth Pugh
Gareth Pugh
Gareth Pugh
Chalayan
Chalayan
Christopher Kane
Christopher Kane
Christopher Kane
Christopher Kane
Christopher Kane
Matty Bovan (Fashion East)
Matty Bovan (Fashion East)
Matty Bovan (Fashion East)
Matty Bovan (Fashion East)
Matty Bovan (Fashion East)
J.W. Anderson
J.W. Anderson
Marques' Almeida
Marques' Almeida
Marques' Almeida
Marques' Almeida
Mary Katrantzou
Mary Katrantzou
Mary Katrantzou
Mary Katrantzou
Simone Rocha
Simone Rocha
Simone Rocha
Toga
Toga