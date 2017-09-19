London Fashion Week, spring 2018
London Fashion Week, spring 2018

WTF Looks from London Spring 2018

They're intended to shock, and shock they do. Here, our WTF picks from the London spring shows...


Gareth Pugh


Gareth Pugh


Gareth Pugh


Gareth Pugh


Chalayan


Chalayan


Christopher Kane


Christopher Kane


Christopher Kane


Christopher Kane


Christopher Kane


Matty Bovan (Fashion East)


Matty Bovan (Fashion East)


Matty Bovan (Fashion East)


Matty Bovan (Fashion East)


Matty Bovan (Fashion East)


J.W. Anderson


J.W. Anderson


Marques' Almeida


Marques' Almeida


Marques' Almeida


Marques' Almeida


Mary Katrantzou


Mary Katrantzou


Mary Katrantzou


Mary Katrantzou


Simone Rocha


Simone Rocha


Simone Rocha


Toga


Toga

