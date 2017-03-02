Yayoi Kusama
The Dangers of Selfies

by Chris Nelson

While taking a selfie, a visitor to the Infinity Mirrors exhibition at Hirshhorn Museum in Washington DC lost his footing and crashed into one of Yayoi Kusama's signature polka-dot pumpkins. A similar sculpture sold for nearly $800k in 2015.

It happened in the All the Eternal Love I Have for the Pumpkins room, one of six immersive mirror rooms presented as a celebration of the Japanese artist's 65-year career.

While museum spokeswoman Alison Peck confirms it was an accident and no arrests have been made. The exhibition has reopened with extra staff following the incident.

