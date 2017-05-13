When They Were Young

Tom Ford
They all had an adorable baby phase; many of them had a geeky phase; some of them even pulled off a dashing adolescent phase. Eventually they all did their part to shape fashion and culture as we know it...

 
Tom Ford

 
Bjork

 
John Galliano

 
Kate Moss

 
David Bowie

 
Yves Saint Laurent

 
Alexander McQueen

 
Frida Kahlo

 
Carolina Herrera


Anna Wintour

 
Rihanna

 
Christian Dior

 
Calvin Klein

 
Cindy Crawford

 
Adele

 
Coco Chanel

 
Cristóbal Balenciaga

 
Debbie Harry

 
Taylor Swift

 
Gisele Bundchen

 
Gianni Versace

 
Donatella Versace

 
Kurt Cobain

 
Gwen Stefani

 
Bill Cunningham

 
Donna Karan

 
Carine Roitfeld

 
Marc Jacobs

 
Giorgio Armani

 
Lady Gaga

 
Grace Coddington

 
Hubert Givenchy

 
Boy George

 
Iggy Pop

 
Jean Paul Gaultier

 
Halston

 
Divine

 
Madonna

 
Karl Lagerfeld

 
Leonardo DiCaprio

 
Mario Testino

 
Heidi Klum

 
Michael Kors

 
Naomi Campbell

 
Oscar de la Renta

 
Victoria Beckham

 
Keanu Reeves


Barack Obama

May 13, 2017 15:52:00

