When They Were Young

They all had an adorable baby phase; many of them had a geeky phase; some of them even pulled off a dashing adolescent phase. Eventually they all did their part to shape fashion and culture as we know it...
Tom Ford
Bjork
John Galliano
Kate Moss
David Bowie
Yves Saint Laurent
Alexander McQueen
Frida Kahlo
Carolina Herrera
Anna Wintour
Rihanna
Christian Dior
Calvin Klein
Cindy Crawford
Adele
Coco Chanel
Cristóbal Balenciaga
Debbie Harry
Taylor Swift
Gisele Bundchen
Gianni Versace
Donatella Versace
Kurt Cobain
Gwen Stefani
Bill Cunningham
Donna Karan
Carine Roitfeld
Marc Jacobs
Giorgio Armani
Lady Gaga
Grace Coddington
Hubert Givenchy
Boy George
Iggy Pop
Jean Paul Gaultier
Halston
Divine
Madonna
Karl Lagerfeld
Leonardo DiCaprio
Mario Testino
Heidi Klum
Michael Kors
Naomi Campbell
Oscar de la Renta
Victoria Beckham
Keanu Reeves
Barack Obama