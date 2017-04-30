Yva Richard and Early Fetish Lingerie

Yva Richard — founded in France by L. Richard and his wife Nativa, a seamstress — was one of few purveyors of fetish lingerie and bondage paraphernalia from the 1920s to the early 40s.

Clearly an exhibitionist, Nativa was the company's main model for over a decade, sometimes using the noms de erotica Helios and Miss Milado. These photos are marked with Y.R. in the corner, presumably taken by L. Richard. They featured prominently in the mail-order catalog La Lingerie Moderne and as advertisements in assorted magazines.

By the 1930s, the Richards' expanded catalog included more elaborate S&M accoutrements, ranging from leather corsets and high-heeled boots to handcuffs, shackles, dog collars, and, most famously, an iron bra and chastity belt, which was recreated for Bettie Page in the 50s.

World War II, however, brought an end to Yva Richard, along with most other sellers of erotic art and apparel in Europe. The company closed its doors in 1943, a sad result of the Nazi occupation of France.