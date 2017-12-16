Suddenly fat cats are everywhere. They're hissing at the have-nots, kneading dubious tax cuts, and clawing democratic governments to their will.

A much cuter fat cat, however, is causing pandemonium of another kind. His name is Zarathustra and he features prominently — or rather, he steals the show! — in the 'fat cat' art of Russian artist Svetlana Petrova, who lovingly integrates the orange furball into old masterworks through extensive digital manipulation.

Just look at the results. Zarathustra gets a big wet one in Klimt's The Kiss; leads the people in Delacroix's 1830 depiction of the French Revolution; melts alongside clocks in Dalís The Persistence of Memory; and, oh look, Caravaggio's Bacchus has a fellow reveler.

If there is a better application of the Digital Age, we can't think of it.

The Birth of Venus, Sandro Botticelli



Mona Lisa, Leonardo da Vinci



Portrait of an Unknown Peasant, Ivan Argunov



The Tower of Babel, Pieter Bruegel the Elder



The Milkmaid, Johannes Vermeer



Stolen Kiss, Jean-Honore Fragonard



The Skating Minister, Sir Henry Raeburn



Daughters of Pacini, Karl Bryullov



The Card Players, Paul Cezanne



Venus at her Mirror, Diego Velazquez



The Kiss, Gustav Klimt



Pygmalion and Galatea, Jean-Leon Gerome



Spring, Sandro Botticelli



Lady with an Ermine, Leonardo da Vinci



Olympia, Édouard Manet



Venus and Amor, Lucas Cranach the Elder



The Creation of Adam, Michelangelo



Nightwatch, Rembrandt



Saint George and the Dragon, Paolo Uccello



Portraits of the Duke and Duchess of Urbino, Piero della Francesca



Whistler's Mother, James Abbott McNeill Whistler



The Great Red Dragon and the Woman Clothed with the Sun, William Blake



Portrait of Gerard Andriesz Bicker, Bartholomeus van der Helst



A Bar at the Folies-Bergère, Édouard Manet



Bacchus, Peter Paul Rubens