Zarathustra

Suddenly fat cats are everywhere. They're hissing at the have-nots, kneading dubious tax cuts, and clawing democratic governments to their will.

A much cuter fat cat, however, is causing pandemonium of another kind. His name is Zarathustra and he features prominently — or rather, he steals the show! — in the 'fat cat' art of Russian artist Svetlana Petrova, who lovingly integrates the orange furball into old masterworks through extensive digital manipulation.

Just look at the results. Zarathustra gets a big wet one in Klimt's The Kiss; leads the people in Delacroix's 1830 depiction of the French Revolution; melts alongside clocks in Dalís The Persistence of Memory; and, oh look, Caravaggio's Bacchus has a fellow reveler.

If there is a better application of the Digital Age, we can't think of it.

The Birth of Venus, Sandro Botticelli


Mona Lisa, Leonardo da Vinci


Portrait of an Unknown Peasant, Ivan Argunov


The Tower of Babel, Pieter Bruegel the Elder


The Milkmaid, Johannes Vermeer


Stolen Kiss, Jean-Honore Fragonard


The Skating Minister, Sir Henry Raeburn


Daughters of Pacini, Karl Bryullov


The Card Players, Paul Cezanne


Venus at her Mirror, Diego Velazquez


The Kiss, Gustav Klimt


Pygmalion and Galatea, Jean-Leon Gerome


Spring, Sandro Botticelli


Lady with an Ermine, Leonardo da Vinci


Olympia, Édouard Manet


Venus and Amor, Lucas Cranach the Elder


The Creation of Adam, Michelangelo


Nightwatch, Rembrandt


Saint George and the Dragon, Paolo Uccello


Portraits of the Duke and Duchess of Urbino, Piero della Francesca


Whistler's Mother, James Abbott McNeill Whistler


The Great Red Dragon and the Woman Clothed with the Sun, William Blake


Portrait of Gerard Andriesz Bicker, Bartholomeus van der Helst


A Bar at the Folies-Bergère, Édouard Manet


Bacchus, Peter Paul Rubens





